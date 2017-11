Kevin Stittle took his K-Swift back to the track and Dave from Speed Academy was there to test drive it. Since our previous article Kevin upgraded the brakes and tossed the welded axles for some Driveshaft Shop custom Honda axles. The new axles should take the abuse of the 238 whp from from the 2.0 L K20 inline-four and OS Giken LSD to the semi-slick tires. Kevin also added a AEM vehicle dynamics module and GPS antenna for data logging.

Source: Speed Academy via Piotr