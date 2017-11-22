1985 Dodge Ram with a Cummins 6BT Inline-Six

This 1985 Dodge Ram D350 Crew Cab called “Gennie” was built by Humberto Ortiz, owner of Vulcan Specialties in Lubbock, Texas. Power comes from a built 5.9 L 6BT inline-six turbo diesel connected to a NV5600 six-speed manual transmission. The truck rides on an AccuAir e-Level air suspension fed by a compressor mounted on the engine. The front suspension uses flat plate upper and lower control arms and the rear uses a parallel 4-link. The front bumper, dually fenders, and rear bumper are from a Chevy C10.

Source: @VulcanSpecialties and Salinas Photography