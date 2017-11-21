Chevy S-10 with a Supercharged 6.0 L LSx V8

When this 2000 Chevy S-10 Xtreme rolled out of the factory it was powered by a 4.3 L Vortec 4300 L35 V6. As extreme as the truck was, it only produced 180-190 horsepower and 245-250 lb-ft of torque. However the owner of this model wanted to change that. They started with a stock 6.0 L LY6 V8 and added a LSA supercharger, ID850 injectors, LS9 camshaft, and Holley Dominator EFI system. Owner estimate the combo is good for 500-550 horsepower to the wheels. The drivetrain consists of a TR6060 close-ratio six-speed manual from a 2013 Camaro 1LE, factory S-10 driveshaft and rear end with 3.42 gears. The owner plans on upgraded the rear end to a Ford 8.8″ with 4.11 gears. The S-10 rides on Corvette C6 Z06 wheels 18×9.5 front and 19×12 rear and Nitto Invo tires 275/35/18 front and 325/30/19 rear.

Source: LS1Tech