Volvo 240 with a Toyota Starlet Body

Jonny Moberg wanted a Toyota Starlet with some turbocharged Volvo power. Instead of shoving Volvo parts into the Starlet he decided to just weld the Volvo chassis under the Starlet body creating what he calls “StarVo”. The Volvo 240 chassis required shortening 34.2 cm (13.4 inches) to fit the Starlet wheelbase. The 2.3 L B230FT “Redblock” inline-four produces 340 horsepower and 486 Nm (358.4 lb-ft) of torque on 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) of boost. The engine features a 530 head, VX3 custom grind camshaft, larger injectors, GZ-1835 turbocharger, and Megasquirt ECU. The drivetrain uses a Volvo M90 five-speed manual transmission connected to the 240 rear end with a welded diff.

Source: Skogen Racing (build thread) and JonnyMoberg via Calle