For Sale: BMW E30 with a LS1 V8

This 1985 BMW 318i is for sale on eBay in Cary, North Carolina. The factory inline-four and five-speed manual were swapped for a 5.7 L LS1 V8 and T56 six-speed manual transmission from a 2001 Camaro SS. The engine is installed using a Sikky swap kit which includes their 1-7/8 inch long tube headers, solid motor mounts, hydroboost, and intake. The rear end is a medium case with LSD and 3.73 gears. Handling is improved thanks to Ground Control adjustable coilovers, Wilwood four-piston disc brakes with Hawk slotted rotors and pads. The owner has receipts for over $25K spent on the car.

