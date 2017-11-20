2004 Dodge Ram with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8

Dan Mason made changes to his 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 since the our last article. Back then the stroked 6.0 L LSx V8 (408 ci) produced 745 horsepower to the wheels on 14 psi of boost. Now the engine is making 1,020 horsepower to the wheels on 25 psi of boost from the twin 76 mm Turbonetics turbochargers. Another big change is a completely new suspension system with a Mustang II front and custom back-halved rear holding larger slicks. The trucks best quarter-mile is 10.0 sec.

Source: Holley Performance