1968 Charger with a Mercedes Diesel Inline-Six Update

Luke Dale and his team at Diesel Pump UK continue work on “Vin Diesel” 1968 Dodge Charger project. The Charger is powered by a Mercedes 3.0 L OM606 diesel inline-six and BorgWarner 9180 turbocharger. The transmission will be a full manual Gearstar Pro 4l85E transmission. Since our previous update the team installed the engine, cooling system, fuel system, finished fabricating the exhaust manifold, and started upgrading the differential.
Source: Diesel Pump UK FB page
Lance N.
The OM606 is a dead end, there is nothing more left to get out of it. The OM648 is the future now they are becoming cheap.