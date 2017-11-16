1989 Volkswagen Transporter with an Ecotec Inline-Four

This 1989 Volkswagen Transporter Doka (double cab) was built by DunnTech Motorsports as a Baja chase vehicle. Behind the rear wheels sits a 2.4 L GM Ecotec inline-four connected a VW five-speed transaxle built by The Wright Gearbox. The company mounted the engine and transmission using a custom cradle. Power goes to all four wheels through the Syncro 4WD system and a locking rear differential.
Full Specs:
1989 Volkswagen Type 2 T3 Transporter
Doka Body Style
Chassis WV2VB0241KG000200
Engine:
2.4 L GM Ecotec inline-four
Drivetrain:
VW five-Speed transaxle
Ricky Wright prepared gearbox to fit GM engine
Syncro 4WD
locking rear diff
Suspension:
factory rear trailing arms
limit straps on rear trailing arms
factory front A-arms
Fox Racing bypass coilovers
front and rear skid plates
Wheels:
15″ Method Racing Wheels
Nexen Rodian LT 235/75 offroad tires
Source: Bring a Trailer (more photos)
