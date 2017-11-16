1989 Volkswagen Transporter with an Ecotec Inline-Four

This 1989 Volkswagen Transporter Doka (double cab) was built by DunnTech Motorsports as a Baja chase vehicle. Behind the rear wheels sits a 2.4 L GM Ecotec inline-four connected a VW five-speed transaxle built by The Wright Gearbox. The company mounted the engine and transmission using a custom cradle. Power goes to all four wheels through the Syncro 4WD system and a locking rear differential.

Full Specs:

1989 Volkswagen Type 2 T3 Transporter

Doka Body Style

Chassis WV2VB0241KG000200

Engine:

2.4 L GM Ecotec inline-four

Drivetrain:

VW five-Speed transaxle

Ricky Wright prepared gearbox to fit GM engine

Syncro 4WD

locking rear diff

Suspension:

factory rear trailing arms

limit straps on rear trailing arms

factory front A-arms

Fox Racing bypass coilovers

front and rear skid plates

Wheels:

15″ Method Racing Wheels

Nexen Rodian LT 235/75 offroad tires

Source: Bring a Trailer (more photos)