VW Rabbit with a 6.0 L LSx V8

Connor Hofford debuted his unique 1984 VW Rabbit at SEMA 2017 where it took home several awards including Top 40 in Battle of the Builders and Top 10 in Young Guns Battle of the Builders. This should surprise few given Connor works at Quality Custom Rides in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The Rabbit body sits on a custom chassis with a Mustang II front and parallel four-link rear suspension with QA1 coilovers. Power comes from a built 6.0 L LSx V8 featuring an iron-block bored .030 over, Diamond Racing pistons, Callies rods, Texas Speed LSA camshaft, and CNC ported LS3 heads. Power goes to the rear wheels through a Muncie M20 four-speed manual transmission and narrowed Ford 9″ rear end.

Source: Roadkill and Fullboost