For Sale: Datsun 240Z PrimaDonna with a Chevy V8

This 1971 Datsun 240Z PrimaDonna is for sale in New York, NY with an asking price of $40,000. This 240Z called “Jettlag” was designed and built by Jack Atkinson. He also built a red version called “ZBait” and black version called “Prima Z”. This 240Z is powered by a 355 ci Chevy small-block V8 connected to a four-speed manual transmission. The current owner states the car has race suspension, brakes, fuel system and recently spent $5,000+ to update the car.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears)