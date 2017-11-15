Nissan March with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo V6

Nissan March with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo V6

The Lab Limited is a company in Hamilton, New Zealand specializing in light engineering and automotive fabrication with a focus on the Nissan Z32. Inspired by Nissan’s Micra 350SR project, they decided to build their own in 2016. Unfortunately a serious crash left it irreparable so they set out to build a new improved version.

The project started with a five-door and three-door March. The five-door March provides a lot the parts while the three-door March provides the body. They stripped the body down so a the chassis could be strengthened with an integrated roll cage.

Behind the driver and passenger sits a 3.5 L VQ35DE V6 built using a Maxima J31 bottom end and 350Z heads and intake. Inside you find 11:1 Wiseco forged pistons, Eagle rods, ARP L19 head and main studs, ACL race bearings, ID 1300 cc injectors, and two Garrett GT2860RS turbochargers.

The engine produces 400 Kw and 700 Nm at the hubs on 13 psi of boost controlled by a Link G4+ ECU. The current power level is the limit for the single-plate clutch. Future plans call for upgrading the clutch and turning up the boost.

The drivetrain consits of a JWT aluminum flywheel, single-plate clutch, and six-speed manual transmission from a USDM Sentra. The transmission connects to the engine using a Maxima VQ35DE bellhousing. This combo gives the project a helical limited-slip differential.

The company improved handling by building custom subframes and lower A-arms built by them with RS-R springs. Z1 Motorsports rotors and 370Z calipers improve braking distance. The rear brakes required custom hats.

The March rides on DTM Gravity wheels with 18×9 front and 18×10 rear wrapped in Nexen semi-slick tires. Covering the wide wheels and even wider track are custom aluminum flares.

Nissan March with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo V6

Full Specs:
Engine:

  • 3.5 L VQ35DE V6
  • J31 Maxima bottom end
  • heads and intake manifold from early 350Z
  • 11:1 Wiseco forged pistons
  • Eagle rods
  • ARP L19 head and main studs
  • ACL race bearings
  • ID 1300cc injectors
  • two Garrett GT2860RS turbochargers
  • Link oil pressure sensor

Output:

  • 400 Kw (536 hp) at hubs
  • 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque at hubs
  • 13 psi of boost

Drivetrain:

  • USDM Sentra six-speed manual
  • Maxima VQ35DE bellhousing
  • JWT ally flywheel
  • single-plate clutch

Electronics:

  • Link G4+ ECU
  • Race Logic/Link Dash2 Pro

Fuel:

  • Link fuel sensors
  • ethanol content sensor
  • Speedflow fuel fittings
  • Speedflow fuel filters

Brakes:

  • 370Z Nissan/Akebono brake calipers
  • Z1 Motorsports rotors
  • custom hats for the rear brakes

Suspension:

  • The Lab Limited custom front and rear subframe
  • The Lab Limited custom lower suspension arms

Wheels:

  • DTM Gravity wheels
  • 18×9 front
  • 18×10 rear
  • Nexen semi slicks

Body:

  • carbon fiber roof
  • aluminium flares

Interior:

  • OMP seats
  • Sabelt six point harnesses
  • Woodward steering shaft and quick release

Source: The Lab Limited (build album)

