Custom Inline-Five from Two Hayabusa Engines Update

Bjørnar Eskedal shared the progress on his custom 1.6 L inline-five he is building from two Suzuki Hayabusa engines in his garage in Sandefjord, Norway. Since the previous article he finished work on the cylinder head. Bjørnar is still working on the block which will require an iron sleeve in the #4 cylinder. When finished the engine will produce 225-230 horsepower.

