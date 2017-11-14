Volvo PV544 with a 38 L Diesel V12

This wild project started when Swedish builder Victor Jönsson purchased a 38.8 L V-55 diesel V12 from a war museum. The engine originally powered a Swedish Brobandvagn 971 which is an armoured vehicle-launched bridge. The engine produces 520 horsepower and 2300 Nm (1,696 lb-ft) of torque. Victor built a custom planetary gear behind the engine to increase RPM to 6,000 and lower torque to 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) so the drivetrain can survive the first test drive. The drivetrain consists of a ZF automatic transmission from a BMW 525 TDS connected to a GM heavy-duty rear end. The 1960 Volvo PV544 body rides on a custom 6 meter (19.6 ft) chassis with Chevy 2500/3500 truck front suspension and rear axle.

Source: Garaget (build thread) via Calle