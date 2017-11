When Luke Dale from Diesel Pump UK heard Roadkill was coming to the UK he decided to build his own Roadkill project. Luke will be taking his prized 1968 Dodge Charger and swapping the small-block V8 for a Mercedes 3.0 L OM606 diesel inline-six. The transmission will be a Gearstar Pro 4l85E converted to full manual.

Source: Diesel Pump UK FB page