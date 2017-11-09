1969 Charger with a 392 ci HEMI V8

This 1969 Charger called “Defector” built by Ringbrothers for Erland of Silent D Motor Show in the UK. The team shortened the body length two inches in the rear and moved the front wheels forward three inches. Underneath the body is a Detroit Speed subframe and four-link rear suspension. Power comes from a 392 ci Gen 3 Hemi V8 which produces 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. Behind the engine sits a six-speed automatic transmission and carbon fiber driveshaft. The Charger rolls on custom HRE 19″ wheels with custom machined caps and stops using Baer six-piston disc brakes.

Source: Silent D Motor Show FB page, Silent D Motor Show, and RoadHeads