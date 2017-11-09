Building a Mazda 626 with a Turbo 13B Rotary Update

Luke Oxley from FullBoost and Paul “Broomy” from Rotary Race Cars teamed up to build a 1982 Mazda 626 they are calling Project Redline capable of running high-9’s. They purchased the car without an engine or transmission but it did come with a Hilux rear end. The team installed a 1.3 L 13B two-rotor from a Mazda RX-7 FC feed by a Garret GTX42R turbocharger and E85 fuel. In the episodes below the team builds and installs the engine, torque converter and then takes it to the dyno and track.

Source: FullBoost and Rotary Race Cars