For Sale: 1964 Ford Falcon with a Mercedes Diesel Inline-Six

This 1964 Ford Falcon is for sale in Grand Rapids, Michigan with an asking price of $2,500 OBO. The two-door sedan rolled out of the factory with a 170 ci (2.8 L) Thriftpower inline-six, three-speed manual, and Ford 8″ rear end with 3.00 gears. However it’s now powered by Mercedes 2.0 L OM601 inline-four diesel with a five-speed manual transmission which reportedly deliver 42 mpg. The body has rust but the owner states the rockers, shocks towers, and front frame rails are solid but the rear frame rails needed to be replaced. They also state the floor pans were replaced by the previous owner however they leak during the rain. The Falcon rides on new control arms, shocks, bushings up front and upgraded five-lug with 10″ drum brakes all around.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears)