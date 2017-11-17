Tucker Replica with a Twin-Turbo Northstar V8

This Tucker 48 replica was built by Rob and Bob Ida at Rob Ida Concepts in Morganville, New Jersey. Rob’s Grandfather signed up as a Tucker dealer in New York City in 1947. Even though the company went under the Ida family never lost their love for Tucker vehicles. This Tucker 48 is the fourth replica built by Rob and took about a year to complete. The factory correct body was made from steel and composite material with only the hood being reshaped. Power comes from a Cadillac Northstar V8 and automatic transmission mounted transversely behind the rear seats. The engine makes 550 horsepower thanks to a twin-turbo system designed by Preston Tucker’s great-grandson Sean Tucker. Rob continued to use Cadillac parts for the steering and brake system.

Source: @Rob_Ida and StreetMachineTV