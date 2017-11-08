1954 Chevy Truck with a Quad-Turbo Duramax V8

This 1954 Chevy 3100 truck has been owned by David Pilgrim since he was a teenager and later served as a company vehicle for his Harley Davidson dealership for many years. David took the truck to Johnson’s Hot Rod Shop in Gadsden, Alabama to transform it into a land speed racer. The truck called “Old Smokey” races for the Pilgrim & Stubbs Land Speed Racing Team at Bonneville and Texas mile events. The team started by designing the custom chassis and roll cage in CAD with custom Art Morrison C7 independent front and 4-bar rear suspension. Power comes from a Duramax diesel V8 with four Comp turbochargers producing 100+ psi of boost. S&S Diesel Motorsport tuned the engine so the massive amount of torque doesn’t come on too early. Behind the engine sits a Liberty Equalizer seven-speed clutchless transmission and Ford 9″ rear end.

Source: Johnson’s Hot Rod Shop and S&S Diesel Motorsport