1970 Plymouth Superbird Clone with a 392 ci HEMI V8

When Smithfield Foods wanted a Plymouth Superbird built for a giveaway they turned to Richard Petty and his Petty’s Garage in Randleman, North Carolina. The company started with a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner they purchased in December, 2016. The body required many hours in rust repair with the entire floor, rear outer wheel wells, rear panel parts, and both quarter panels being replaced. Then came more hours of grafting the fiberglass Superbird panels. Under the hood sits a 392 ci Gen 3 Hemi V8 that produces 505 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain consists of a Silver Sport A41 four-speed automatic transmission connected to a Chrysler 8.75″ rear end with 3.73 gears.

Full Specs:

Engine:

Mopar “Scat Pack” Apache 6.4 L Gen 3 Hemi V8

iron block with four-bolt main caps

iron crank

powdered metal rods

hypereutectic cast pistons

alumunim A319 heads

stock hydraulic roller camshaft

10.9:1 compression

Output:

505 hp

495 lb-ft

Exhaust:

TTi headers

Magnaflow exhaust

Drivetrain:

Silver Sport A41 transmission

Chrysler 8.75″ rear end with 3.73 gears

Suspension:

Front-

stock with QA1 swap bar

QA1 double-adjustable shocks

REar-

stock with Super Stock leaf springs

QA1 double-adjustable shocks

Brakes:

Front-

Wilwood 14″ rotor

Wilwood four-piston calipers

Rear-

Wilwood 12.88″ rotor

Wilwood four-piston calipers

Body:

1970 Coronet hood

Dodge Cornet Fenders

fiberglass Superbird nose

Wheels & Tires:

Front-

Circle Racing Magnum 500 19×8 wheels

General Tire G-Max AS-05 225/40/19

Rear-

Circle Racing Magnum 500 20×9.5 wheels

General Tire G-Max AS-05 275/40/20

Source: Petty’s Garage (project page and build album) and Petty’s Garage FB page