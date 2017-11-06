1973 BMW 3.0 CS with a Turbo S52 Inline-Six

Willy Izaguirre is turning a very rusty 1973 BMW 3.0 CS he found two years ago into his version of a 3.0 CSL race car. The powertrain is a 3.2 L S52 inline-six and ZF six-speed manual transmission from a 1998 E36 M3. The estimated engine output is 550 horsepower thanks to a Precision turbocharger. The car rides on CAtuned coilovers but still retains the factory brakes. Other improvements such as a roll cage and upgraded brakes are planned after the car returns from SEMA 2017.

Source: Car & Driver, CAtuned, @old_dtm, and RoadHeads