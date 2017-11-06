1970 Dodge Truck with Two Twin-Turbo Cummins Inline-Six Engines

This unique 1970 Dodge D-series truck called “Rollin’ Charcoal” was built by Plowboy Diesel in New Douglas, Illinois. The idea for the project started when someone joked there was enough room in a 1st gen D-series truck to fit two engines. After measuring the 1st gen couldn’t fit two but the 2nd gen D-series could. The truck rides on a custom frame with straight axle front, triangulated 4-link rear, air bags and air brakes. Under the hood sits a pair of 5.9 L 6BT inline-six engines each with compound BorgWarner turbochargers. The drivetrain consists of a custom gear case that connects the output of both engines into one shaft for the Track Master 47RE four-speed automatic transmission. The charged air is kept cool thanks to a very large intercooler with four electric fans while engine coolant runs through the frame to three radiators in the bed.
Source: @plowboy.diesel, Plowboy Diesel FB group, and Car & Driver
4 Comments
phalanxs
This means there is about 1200 kg worth of engine in that truck. Nice.
ScLeCo
All sitting over the front axle. About as useful as tits on a boar hog.
RDS Alphard
I guess that’s a reason why you don’t always see twin Cummins 6BT, lol
Anonymous
a lot of power!!