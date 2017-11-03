Opel Kadett Caravan with a Supercharged Chevy V8

This 1973 Opel Kadett Caravan was built by Team Länsmans Längtan in Sweden. The team races the powerful wagon in quarter-mile and standing mile on concrete and ice. The all-steel body sits over a SFI 25.1 Docol R8 chassis and powered by a built 408 ci Chevy small-block V8. The engine features a Dart Little M block, Eagle rotating assembly, AFR 227 cc CNC race heads, Holley 750 cc E85 blow-through carburetor, and ProCharger F-1R supercharger. The wagon’s best ET is 7.87 sec quarter-mile and a top speed of 323.15 km/h (200.79 mph) in the standing mile.

Source: Team Länsmans Längtan FB page and Sävar Turbo (build thread) via Calle