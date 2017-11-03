For Sale: 1991 BMW E30 with a S52 Inline-Six

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1991 BMW E30 325is (VIN# WBAAA1310MEC69944) is for sale on eBay in Los Angeles, California. The factory powertrain was replaced with one from a BMW M3 E36. This includes the 3.2 L S52B32 inline-six, five-speed manual transmission and LSD rear end. The current owner installed a new exhaust system and needed parts for California BAR certification. Other upgrades include S50 intake, adjustable coilovers up front, Ireland springs in rear, Bilstein shocks all around, Z3 steering rack, and Zimmerman drilled and slotted rotors. The car also has new radiator, $5K paint job, new trim, reupholstered interior and headliner.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link)