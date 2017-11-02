1990 Audi with a Quad-Turbo LSx V8 Update 2

Deboss Garage continues work on the 1990 Audi V8 project for Rob Ferretti’s 2018 YouTuber Project Car Showdown. The Audi will run a destroked 4.8 L L33 V8 with four turbos, built Audi RS2 six-speed transmission, and factory Quattro AWD system. In part seven and eight the team builds a splitter, skirts, diffuser, and removes the undercoating. They also take the quad-turbo LSx V8 test engine to Matt Happel at Sloppy Mechanics to see what it could do on a dyno. After a lot of work they got it to almost 700 horsepower at the flywheel.

Source: Deboss Garage and Sloppy Mechanics