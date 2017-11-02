1979 Mustang with a Coyote V8

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association debuted their 1979 Ford Mustang built by Goolsby Customs at SEMA 2017. The car celebrates raising the eligibility in their National events to 1987-and-earlier cars starting in 2018. Under the hood sits a Ford Coyote Aluminator V8 taken from a NASCAR Pace Car. The engine produces around 550 horsepower and puts around 480 horsepower to the wheels. Behind the engine is a Bowler T-56 six-speed manual transmission and Ford 9″ rear end. The Mustang rides on a custom Roadster Shop chassis with Baer disc brakes.

Source: Goodguys, @goodguysrodandcustom and Roadster Shop