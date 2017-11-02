Prius with a 1,000 hp Hellcat V8

American Racing Headers debuted their wild PriuSRT8 project at SEMA 2017. The Toyota Prius body is wrapped around a NHRA certified chassis built by Farks Supercars in Brooklyn, New York. Under the short hood sits a 6.2 L Hellcat V8 with a Whipple 4.5 L supercharger that easily produces 1,000+ horsepower. A Tremec Magnum six-speed transmission and Ford 9″ rear end round out the powertrain. To see more photos and some build videos please view our previous article.

Source: American Racing Headers FB page and Chris Alston’s Chassisworks FB page