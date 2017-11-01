Honda debuted their Civic Type R crate engine program at SEMA 2017. Honda will sell the turbocharged 2.0 L K20C1 inline-four for $6,519.87 to “U.S. grassroots and professional racers for verified, closed-course racing applications through the HPD Honda Racing Line program”. The engine produces 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and a peak 295 lb-ft of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm and redlines at 7,000 rpm. The engine features lightweight steel crank, forged steel rods, aluminum pistons, and 9.8:1 compression.

Source: Honda News