1972 AMC Javelin with a Hellcat V8

Preston debuted a 1972 AMC Javelin AMX built by Ringbrothers at SEMA 2017 to celebrate their 90th anniversary. As one might expect everything on this classic is upgraded. The engine is a 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor with a Whipple 4.5 L supercharger on top. The engine produces 1,080 horsepower “detuned” but they say it could produce 1,300-1,400 horsepower. The drivetrain consists of Bowler 4L80E automatic transmission built to handle 1,600 hp, QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft and Chevy 12-bolt rear end. The Javelin rides on a Detroit Speed Camaro front subframe and Ringbrothers custom 4-link rear with RideTech coilovers. Full specs below.

Full Specs:

Engine:

Wegner Motorsports 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor

Whipple 4.5 L supercharger

Holley Dominator Fuel Management System

Fuel:

92 Octane

Aeromotive fuel pump

Aeromotive fuel tank

Drivetrain:

4L80E automatic by Bowler Transmissions (good to 1,600 hp)

QA1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft

Chevy 12-bolt rear end

Exhaust:

Ringbrothers custom headers

Flowmaster 44 Stainless Steel

Cooling:

Stock Hellcat Radiator and Fan Assembly

Prestone Antifreeze

Electrical:

Painless Wiring harness

Suspension:

Front-

Detroit Speed Hydro Formed Front Camaro Subframe

Detroit Speed sway bars

Ride Tech coilovers

Rear-

custom 4-Link by Ringbrothers

Ride Tech coilovers

Steering:

Detroit Speed Rack and Pinion

Ididit steering column

Brakes:

Baer 6S six-piston

Exterior:

BASF Glasurit Waterborne

Jalop Gold paint color

Interior:

Upholstery Unlimited covered seats

Classic Instruments gauges

Vintage Air Gen IV Magnum Evap Kit

Wheels and Tires:

Front-

HRE 20” x 11”

Michelin 285/30/20

Rear-

HRE 20” x 13”

Michelin 335/30/20

Source: Prestone FB page and NAPA Online