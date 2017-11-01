1972 AMC Javelin with a Hellcat V8

Preston debuted a 1972 AMC Javelin AMX built by Ringbrothers at SEMA 2017 to celebrate their 90th anniversary. As one might expect everything on this classic is upgraded. The engine is a 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor with a Whipple 4.5 L supercharger on top. The engine produces 1,080 horsepower “detuned” but they say it could produce 1,300-1,400 horsepower. The drivetrain consists of Bowler 4L80E automatic transmission built to handle 1,600 hp, QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft and Chevy 12-bolt rear end. The Javelin rides on a Detroit Speed Camaro front subframe and Ringbrothers custom 4-link rear with RideTech coilovers. Full specs below.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- Wegner Motorsports 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor
- Whipple 4.5 L supercharger
- Holley Dominator Fuel Management System
Fuel:
- 92 Octane
- Aeromotive fuel pump
- Aeromotive fuel tank
Drivetrain:
- 4L80E automatic by Bowler Transmissions (good to 1,600 hp)
- QA1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft
- Chevy 12-bolt rear end
Exhaust:
- Ringbrothers custom headers
- Flowmaster 44 Stainless Steel
Cooling:
- Stock Hellcat Radiator and Fan Assembly
- Prestone Antifreeze
Electrical:
- Painless Wiring harness
Suspension:
- Front-
- Detroit Speed Hydro Formed Front Camaro Subframe
- Detroit Speed sway bars
- Ride Tech coilovers
- Rear-
- custom 4-Link by Ringbrothers
- Ride Tech coilovers
Steering:
- Detroit Speed Rack and Pinion
- Ididit steering column
Brakes:
- Baer 6S six-piston
Exterior:
- BASF Glasurit Waterborne
- Jalop Gold paint color
Interior:
- Upholstery Unlimited covered seats
- Classic Instruments gauges
- Vintage Air Gen IV Magnum Evap Kit
Wheels and Tires:
- Front-
- HRE 20” x 11”
- Michelin 285/30/20
- Rear-
- HRE 20” x 13”
- Michelin 335/30/20
Source: Prestone FB page and NAPA Online
MOPARfan
Yessss! Finally a Javelin with something other than an LS swap. Car is so beautiful. I love it, congrats to Ringbrothers for another astonishing SEMA build.
swaptastic
The side view is my favorite angle. Really shows off the body lines.
MOPARfan
Yep. Side exhausts look like they came that way from the factory. Also I hope that after Hellcat crate engine was introduced we’ll see more swaps like this.
Csrt4
If you’ve never had the chance to see a Ring brothers car in person find a way to. The amount of machine work and tiny things you will pick out that they worked over will honest to god blow your mind. This is yet another breath taking build from those awesome fellas from Wisconsin!
ScLeCo
Jalop Gold
Microcars
I never really liked the styling of Javelin’s but I must confess….this creation looks awesome! The Ring Bros always put out great looking cars.