Ford Capri with a Twin-Turbo 2JZ Inline-Six

When this Ford Capri Mk III rolled out of the factory it was powered by a 1.6 L Pinto inline-four that produced 67-73 horsepower. However Craig Mitchell had something else in mind when he saw it sitting in a field. Once in his procession he spent a lot of time and money having the rotted metal replaced and coating in beautiful red paint. For the power plant Craig went with two extra cylinders and a lot more power. The Capri went to MnM Engineering in Rochester, UK so a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six from a Toyota Supra could be installed. The engine still runs the factory ECU and twin-turbo system which makes about 14 psi of boost. Craig was using a W58 five-speed manual transmission but swapped it to the stronger R154 five-speed transmission after it broke.

Source: Monkey London and @2jzcapri