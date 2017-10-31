Toyota C-HR R-Tuned

Toyota debuted their C-HR R-Tuned race car at SEMA 2017. Power comes from a built 2.4 L 2AZ-FE inline-four with forged internals that produces 600 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque on 23 psi of boost. Behind the engine sits a Toyota E-series five-speed manual transmission with treated gears connected to a OS Giken Super Lock LSD. The crossover SUV rides on DG-Spec/Motion Control suspension with triple-adjustable coilovers and stops with Brembo four-piston disc brakes. The upgraded components produce some great performance stats such as 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, 1.2 g of braking force, and 1.7 g of lateral acceleration. The SUV lapped Willow Springs in 1:25.22. Full specs below.
Full Specs:
Builder:
- Dan Gardner Spec (DG-Spec)
Team:
- Dan Gardner
- Craig Stanton
- Tom Oathoudt
- John McNulty
- John Kelly
- Sean Morris
- David Fredrickson
- Joe Barile
Engine:
- 2.4 L 2AZ-FE inline-four
- DG-Spec/Hasport custom motor mount kit
- GTX3076R Gen II turbo with 1.06 A/R turbine housing
- forged connecting rods
- forged 9.0:1 pistons
- stainless steel intake valves
- Inconel exhaust valves
- racing valve springs
- titanium retainers
- race bearings
- DG-Spec Custom 4” Cold Air Intake
Output:
- 600 hp
- 550 lb-ft
Engine Control:
- DG-Spec/Dezod Motorsports custom wiring harness
- AEM Series 2 Engine Management System
- AEM sensors and adjustable fuel pressure regulator
- Church Automotive Testing dyno tuning
Drivetrain:
- Toyota E-Series 5-speed manual
- Stock transmission internals with WPC Surface Metal Treatment, cryo, and super polishing treatments
- Centerforce custom clutch and flywheel
- OS Giken Super Lock LSD
Cooling:
- DG-Spec custom intercooler with Garrett core
- Twin oil coolers with custom Motorsports Technical Center ducting
- Transmission cooler with fan
- Custom racing radiator
Exhaust:
- DG-Spec Custom Downpipe
- DG-Spec/Burns Stainless R-Tuned Performance 3” Cat-Back Exhaust
Suspension:
- Front-
- DG-Spec/Motion Control Suspension triple-adjustable remote reservoir racing coilovers
- Rear-
- DG-Spec/Motion Control Suspension triple-adjustable remote reservoir racing aluminum body shocks
- Motion Control Suspension shock canister quick disconnects
- DG-Spec custom rear ride-height adjust system
- DG-Spec/Progress Technology adjustable rear camber arms
- DG-Spec/Progress Technology 3-way adjustable rear sway bar
- Vogtland racing springs
- DG-Spec custom front alignment and corner balancing
Interior:
- DG-Spec/Motorsports Technical Center custom 8-point roll cage
- G-Force Pro Series 6-point harnesses
- Racepak IQ3 logger-dash and VNET sensors
Body:
- DG-Spec custom adjustable rear wing with gurney flap
- DG-Spec custom adjustable front splitter
- DG-Spec custom air dam and side dams
- Kaminari custom vented carbon fiber hood
- Cabe Toyota and Motorsports Technical Center finishing work
- Motorsports Technical Center custom hatch bracing
Brakes:
- Front-
- Brembo 4-piston billet aluminum monobloc racing calipers with 355mm rotors
- with full-floating aluminum hats
- G-LOC R12 racing pads (>1,850 deg F)
- Rear-
- G-LOC R10 racing pads (>1,475 deg F)
Wheels and Tires:
- 18×9 wheels front and rear
- Toyo Proxes RR 275/35R18 DOT radial tires
Weight:
- Curb 2,960 lb
Source: Toyota Pressroom
One Comment
RDS Alphard
I was hoping it’s AWD, so it can at least hoon around like a maniac… but nope, FWD.