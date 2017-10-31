Toyota C-HR R-Tuned

Toyota C-HR R-Tuned with a turbo 2AZ inline-four

Toyota debuted their C-HR R-Tuned race car at SEMA 2017. Power comes from a built 2.4 L 2AZ-FE inline-four with forged internals that produces 600 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque on 23 psi of boost. Behind the engine sits a Toyota E-series five-speed manual transmission with treated gears connected to a OS Giken Super Lock LSD. The crossover SUV rides on DG-Spec/Motion Control suspension with triple-adjustable coilovers and stops with Brembo four-piston disc brakes. The upgraded components produce some great performance stats such as 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, 1.2 g of braking force, and 1.7 g of lateral acceleration. The SUV lapped Willow Springs in 1:25.22. Full specs below.

Full Specs:
Builder:

  • Dan Gardner Spec (DG-Spec)

Team:

  • Dan Gardner
  • Craig Stanton
  • Tom Oathoudt
  • John McNulty
  • John Kelly
  • Sean Morris
  • David Fredrickson
  • Joe Barile

Engine:

  • 2.4 L 2AZ-FE inline-four
  • DG-Spec/Hasport custom motor mount kit
  • GTX3076R Gen II turbo with 1.06 A/R turbine housing
  • forged connecting rods
  • forged 9.0:1 pistons
  • stainless steel intake valves
  • Inconel exhaust valves
  • racing valve springs
  • titanium retainers
  • race bearings
  • DG-Spec Custom 4” Cold Air Intake

Output:

  • 600 hp
  • 550 lb-ft

Engine Control:

  • DG-Spec/Dezod Motorsports custom wiring harness
  • AEM Series 2 Engine Management System
  • AEM sensors and adjustable fuel pressure regulator
  • Church Automotive Testing dyno tuning

Drivetrain:

  • Toyota E-Series 5-speed manual
  • Stock transmission internals with WPC Surface Metal Treatment, cryo, and super polishing treatments
  • Centerforce custom clutch and flywheel
  • OS Giken Super Lock LSD

Cooling:

  • DG-Spec custom intercooler with Garrett core
  • Twin oil coolers with custom Motorsports Technical Center ducting
  • Transmission cooler with fan
  • Custom racing radiator

Exhaust:

  • DG-Spec Custom Downpipe
  • DG-Spec/Burns Stainless R-Tuned Performance 3” Cat-Back Exhaust

Suspension:

  • Front-
  • DG-Spec/Motion Control Suspension triple-adjustable remote reservoir racing coilovers
  • Rear-
  • DG-Spec/Motion Control Suspension triple-adjustable remote reservoir racing aluminum body shocks
  • Motion Control Suspension shock canister quick disconnects
  • DG-Spec custom rear ride-height adjust system
  • DG-Spec/Progress Technology adjustable rear camber arms
  • DG-Spec/Progress Technology 3-way adjustable rear sway bar
  • Vogtland racing springs
  • DG-Spec custom front alignment and corner balancing

Interior:

  • DG-Spec/Motorsports Technical Center custom 8-point roll cage
  • G-Force Pro Series 6-point harnesses
  • Racepak IQ3 logger-dash and VNET sensors

Body:

  • DG-Spec custom adjustable rear wing with gurney flap
  • DG-Spec custom adjustable front splitter
  • DG-Spec custom air dam and side dams
  • Kaminari custom vented carbon fiber hood
  • Cabe Toyota and Motorsports Technical Center finishing work
  • Motorsports Technical Center custom hatch bracing

Brakes:

  • Front-
  • Brembo 4-piston billet aluminum monobloc racing calipers with 355mm rotors
  • with full-floating aluminum hats
  • G-LOC R12 racing pads (>1,850 deg F)
  • Rear-
  • G-LOC R10 racing pads (>1,475 deg F)

Wheels and Tires:

  • 18×9 wheels front and rear
  • Toyo Proxes RR 275/35R18 DOT radial tires

Weight:

  • Curb 2,960 lb

Source: Toyota Pressroom

