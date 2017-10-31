Toyota C-HR R-Tuned

Toyota debuted their C-HR R-Tuned race car at SEMA 2017. Power comes from a built 2.4 L 2AZ-FE inline-four with forged internals that produces 600 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque on 23 psi of boost. Behind the engine sits a Toyota E-series five-speed manual transmission with treated gears connected to a OS Giken Super Lock LSD. The crossover SUV rides on DG-Spec/Motion Control suspension with triple-adjustable coilovers and stops with Brembo four-piston disc brakes. The upgraded components produce some great performance stats such as 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, 1.2 g of braking force, and 1.7 g of lateral acceleration. The SUV lapped Willow Springs in 1:25.22. Full specs below.

Full Specs:

Builder:

Dan Gardner Spec (DG-Spec)

Team:

Dan Gardner

Craig Stanton

Tom Oathoudt

John McNulty

John Kelly

Sean Morris

David Fredrickson

Joe Barile

Engine:

2.4 L 2AZ-FE inline-four

DG-Spec/Hasport custom motor mount kit

GTX3076R Gen II turbo with 1.06 A/R turbine housing

forged connecting rods

forged 9.0:1 pistons

stainless steel intake valves

Inconel exhaust valves

racing valve springs

titanium retainers

race bearings

DG-Spec Custom 4” Cold Air Intake

Output:

600 hp

550 lb-ft

Engine Control:

DG-Spec/Dezod Motorsports custom wiring harness

AEM Series 2 Engine Management System

AEM sensors and adjustable fuel pressure regulator

Church Automotive Testing dyno tuning

Drivetrain:

Toyota E-Series 5-speed manual

Stock transmission internals with WPC Surface Metal Treatment, cryo, and super polishing treatments

Centerforce custom clutch and flywheel

OS Giken Super Lock LSD

Cooling:

DG-Spec custom intercooler with Garrett core

Twin oil coolers with custom Motorsports Technical Center ducting

Transmission cooler with fan

Custom racing radiator

Exhaust:

DG-Spec Custom Downpipe

DG-Spec/Burns Stainless R-Tuned Performance 3” Cat-Back Exhaust

Suspension:

Front-

DG-Spec/Motion Control Suspension triple-adjustable remote reservoir racing coilovers

Rear-

DG-Spec/Motion Control Suspension triple-adjustable remote reservoir racing aluminum body shocks

Motion Control Suspension shock canister quick disconnects

DG-Spec custom rear ride-height adjust system

DG-Spec/Progress Technology adjustable rear camber arms

DG-Spec/Progress Technology 3-way adjustable rear sway bar

Vogtland racing springs

DG-Spec custom front alignment and corner balancing

Interior:

DG-Spec/Motorsports Technical Center custom 8-point roll cage

G-Force Pro Series 6-point harnesses

Racepak IQ3 logger-dash and VNET sensors

Body:

DG-Spec custom adjustable rear wing with gurney flap

DG-Spec custom adjustable front splitter

DG-Spec custom air dam and side dams

Kaminari custom vented carbon fiber hood

Cabe Toyota and Motorsports Technical Center finishing work

Motorsports Technical Center custom hatch bracing

Brakes:

Front-

Brembo 4-piston billet aluminum monobloc racing calipers with 355mm rotors

with full-floating aluminum hats

G-LOC R12 racing pads (>1,850 deg F)

Rear-

G-LOC R10 racing pads (>1,475 deg F)

Wheels and Tires:

18×9 wheels front and rear

Toyo Proxes RR 275/35R18 DOT radial tires

Weight:

Curb 2,960 lb

Source: Toyota Pressroom