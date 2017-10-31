AWD Polo with a Turbo VR6

Don Octane in Germany holds the record for fastest AWD in Germany and fastest AWD with a VW engine in the world. They achieved their records in a very powerful VW Polo. The car runs a built 3.0 L VR6 that uses a 3.2 L block and forged 2.8 L crank. The engine produces 1280 horsepower and 1109 Nm (817.85 lb-ft) of torque on 2.2 bar (31.9 psi) of boost from a large turbocharger and send that through a 4Motion AWD system. Currently the best time is 8.208 sec at 277.3 km/h (172.3 mph).

Source: Don Octane FB page, RaceCity, and VeeDubRacing via Piotr