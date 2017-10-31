1964 Impala with a Supercharged V8

Joakim Ringeli enjoys drifting his 1964 Chevrolet Impala on the track or a frozen lake. As you can see from the videos below the classic drifts just as good on asphalt as it does in the snow albeit with spiked tires. Sticking through the cut hood is a 396 ci Chevy big-block V8 with a Vortech V-4 XX supercharger. There is no word how much power the combo is making but the supercharger is good for 29 psi of boost and 1,400 horsepower. Behind the engine is a Muncie M21 four-speed manual transmission.

Source: Byrg Media via Kamikaze Drift