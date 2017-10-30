For Sale: 1990 Cressida with a 1JZ-GTE Inline-Six

This 1990 Toyota Cressida is for sale in Cincinnati, Ohio with an asking price of $6,500 (negotiable). Under the hood sits a 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE VVTi from a 2003 Toyota Crown Athlete connected to a R154 five-speed manual transmission with new clutch and resurfaced flywheel. The engine features a Wiring Specialties wiring harness and CT15 turbocharger making 12.5 psi of boost. Inside you find racing seats and DND Racing interior with suede wheel and quick release. The owner does state the engine has an oil leak and there are some rust spots.

Source: Ohio Drift Parts FB group