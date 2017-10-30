2008 Jeep Wrangler 6×6 with a V4 Steam Engine

This 2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited called “Loco Hauk” was built by Hauk Designs in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The wild project took eight weeks to build for their show Road Hauks on the History Channel. Powering the 12,000 lb Jeep is a 100 ci V4 single-acting uniflow steam engine that produces 130-140 horsepower and 2,500 lb-ft of torque. Charles Keen designed and built the engine for his Keen Steamliner 2 in 1960. The engine is fed from a 20 gallon boiler and a 55 gallon water tank. The 16 gallon factory fuel tank was converted to hold the kerosene to heat the boiler. The drivetrain consists of a factory NSG370 6-speed manual transmission and NP241 transfer case. The front axle is a Teraflex D60 with Auburn Gear Max Lock locker and 3.73 gears, the middle axle is a Ford 9″ pass-through with 3.70 gears, and the rear axle is Teraflex D60 with Auburn Gear Lock locker and 3.73 gears.

Source: Hauk Designs, Four Wheeler, and The Channel