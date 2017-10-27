1951 Ford Stewart Wagon with a Cummins Inline-Six

Stewart Truck Bodies made transport and school buses using GMC, Chevy, and Ford chassis in Brooklyn, New York from the 1940s-1960s. This particular vehicle called a “Safetymaster” rides on a 1951 Ford F-2 3/4 ton chassis and was originally used to transport patients at a hospital. Michael Young purchased the unique vehicle from Arizona and worked on it at his shop Street Rods by Michael in Shelbyville, Tennessee. There he installed a RideTech air suspension and a Cummins 6BT inline-six that makes 500-600 horsepower thanks to some top-end work.

Source: Street Rods by Michael and ScottieDTV