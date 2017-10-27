Detailed Walk-Around of Fredric Aasbo’s 1000 hp Corolla iM

Mike Kojima from MotoIQ stopped by Stephan Papadakis’ garage to discuss Fredric Aasbo’s Formula Drift Toyota Corolla iM. A Toyota 2AR-FE inline-four increased to 2.7 liters powers the compact hatchback and produces 1,000 horsepower and 850 lb-ft thanks to a BorgWarner turbocharger and nitrous system. Behind that sits a four-speed dog box, carbon fiber driveshaft, and Supra rear end. Listen as Stephan explains what it takes to convert this Corolla iM into a drift monster.

Source: MotoIQ