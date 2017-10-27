1970 Mercedes W111 with an AMG Powertrain

Mechatronik in Pleidelsheim, Germany specializes in Mercedes restorations and restomods. The company went through this 1970 Mercedes W111 and upgraded every major part. They swapped the engine, transmission, and rear end from a AMG SLK 55. The 5.5 L V8 produces 415 horsepower (310 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque through a 7-speed automatic (AMG SPEEDSHIFT PLUS) transmission.
Source: Mechatronik
JimmyinTEXAS
I’ve been dreaming about one of these for years. Unless I hit a BIG PowerBall I’m afraid it will remain forever out of my price range.