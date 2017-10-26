Group F Rally Starlet with a 4A-GE Inline-Four

This Toyota Starlet KP62 was built by Mikko Kataja at his company VHTRacing Engineering in Finland to compete in Finnish Group F rally. Under the hood sits a 1.6 L 4A-GE inline-four that produces 250 horsepower at 10,200 rpm. The engine features a 20v block, 16v “blue top” head, AutoVerdi rods, custom Wiseco pistons, custom Moldex crank, dry sump system, and Bosch MS6.4 engine management system. The drivetrain consists of a ZF Motorsport carbon ceramic clutch, Sadev six-speed sequential gearbox, carbon fiber driveshaft, and AE86 Corolla GT rear end with Cusco LSD. Mikko enjoys building high-revving Starlets so much he built his Wife a 1982 Starlet with a 1.8 L 2ZZ-GE inline-four.

Source: VHTRacing FB page and Speedhunters