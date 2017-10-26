Mazda MX-5 with a R32 Powertrain

This Mazda MX-5 called “RB20MX5” was built by Dennis van Voorene at his company BvV Automotive in Harlingen, Netherlands. The project started after Dennis crashed his Nissan Skyline R32 at Nürburgring. The car was damaged beyond repair so the 2.0 L RB20 inline-six, five-speed manual transmission, and R200 rear end found their way into the MX-5. The engine was installed using a custom fabricated oil pan, mounts, and firewall. The RB20 produces 292 horsepower and 377 Nm (278 lb-ft) on 0.9 bar (13.0 psi) of boost from a RB25 turbo and 95 RON fuel. Dennis preferred the front design on the NB model so the font clip was swapped to NB panels.

Source: @BvvAutomotive and Dennis Voorene (FB build album)