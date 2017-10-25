For Sale: Off-Road 1967 Mustang with a 427 ci V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1967 Ford Mustang (VIN XP29N0G168471) is for sale on eBay with all proceeds going to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Rutledge Wood, Mike Finnegan, and K.C. Mathieu designed the project and it was built by Kenwood Rod Shop in Sharpsburg, Georgia. Power comes from a Ford Performance crate 427 ci V8 upgraded with Inglese EZ-EFI 2.0 induction system, FAST Precision Flow injectors, and Borla polished aluminum 6” injector stacks coming through the hood. Behind the engine sits a Tremec five-speed manual transmission and 9″ rear end with 4:11 gears. The Mustang rides on a RideTech StreetGrip suspension and stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston disc brakes front and rear. The wheels and tires are American Racing custom 18×8″ VN526 wheels with General Grabber AT2 255/60/R18 tires. The auction estimates the project value at $142,000.

Source: eBay via OppositeLock