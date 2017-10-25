Garage Built F1 with a Custom Toyota V12 – Update 9

Our favorite home-built V12 project is back with another update. Since our previous article the heads are finished, block machined, and pistons installed in the custom V12 made from two 1JZ inline-six engines. The owner also fixed a lot of small issues and leaks. The only thing left is the wiring harness Nth Moto is making and we can expect the first engine start soon. For more photos of the build please view the album list.

Project Articles

For more details and photos please view the articles below.



Source: Reddit