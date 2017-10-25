Garage Built F1 with a Custom Toyota V12 – Update 9

1 Comment

Home built F1 race car with a custom V12 from two Toyota 1JZ engines

Our favorite home-built V12 project is back with another update. Since our previous article the heads are finished, block machined, and pistons installed in the custom V12 made from two 1JZ inline-six engines. The owner also fixed a lot of small issues and leaks. The only thing left is the wiring harness Nth Moto is making and we can expect the first engine start soon. For more photos of the build please view the album list.

Project Articles

For more details and photos please view the articles below.

Article LinkPublish Date
Update 9October 25, 2017
Update 8August 11, 2017
Update 7January 17, 2017
Update 6July 8, 2016
Update 5February 15, 2016
Update 4September 27, 2015
Update 3April 3, 2015
Update 2January 23, 2015
Update 1December 11, 2014
Original ArticleFebruary 19, 2014

Source: Reddit

