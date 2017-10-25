Audi TT with a 1,200 hp VR6

This very powerful Audi TT was built by SSR Performance in Munich, Germany. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L VR6 made from a 3.2 L block and 2.8 L crank with forged internals. It produces 1,210 horsepower and 842 lb-ft (1143 Nm) of torque on 2.4 bar (34.8 psi) of boost from a large turbocharger. However the team recently upgraded to an even larger BorgWarner S400SX-E turbocharger. Power goes through a SQS Racing dog box transmission. Carbon fiber panels from Becker Carbon reduce the car’s weight. The team’s fastest quarter-mile is 8.977 sec at 165.45 mph.

Source: SSR Performance, VeeDubRacing, and Mk1Kieran