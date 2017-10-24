ICON’s 1958 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud Derelict

Jonathan Ward stopped by Jay Leno’s Garage to show off his company’s newest Derelict. ICON started the project when an Australian customer wanted something to upset Rolls-Royce purists. The team started with a right-hand drive 1958 Roll Royce Silver Cloud and completely transformed it. Under the hood sits a 7.0 L LS7 V8 that makes 550 horsepower going through a 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission. The car rides on a modified Art Morrison chassis with their Sport IFS and four-link rear with Brembo six-piston disc brakes in front and four-piston in rear.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage