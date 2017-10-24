Toyota Corolla with a Turbo 2JZ Inline-Six

Gretar Karlsson is a mechanic and fabricator in Reykjavik, Iceland and is responsible for building this Toyota Corolla KE70. Power comes from a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six that features a BorgWarner S360 turbocharger, Bosch 1000 cc injectors, and VEMS standalone ECU. The combo produces 579 hp and 703 Nm to the wheels on 1.6 bar of boost and 98 octane fuel. Behind the engine sits an adapter plate, BMW GSX-53DZ six-speed transmission, and Toyota Hilux 8″ rear end. The car rides on Nissan S13 suspension and hubs with aftermarket coilovers. Chris Forsberg recently took the Corolla out for some drifting while visiting Iceland.

Source: @Gretarkarls and Rolla Club (build thread) via Kamikaze Drift