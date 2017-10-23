Custom Inline-Five from Two Hayabusa Engines

Bjørnar Eskedal is a talented engine builder from Sandefjord, Norway. He spends a lot of his time in his garage building Suzuki Hayabusa engines however in June he started work on a very unique project. Bjørnar is building a custom inline-five using two Hayabusa Gen 1 inline-four engines. The crankshaft is complete and the crankcase is very close to being finished. He still needs to build the cylinder head and camshafts made from Gen 2 cams. When completed the engine will have a 1622 cc displacement, 12.5:1 compression, and make 225-230 horsepower. The prototype will probably find its way into a modified Hayabusa frame. If you are interested in Hayabusa engine work or a custom inline-five for your next project you can contact Bjørnar though his email busasrad@gmail.com.

The video below shows the 2,000 hours of work Bjørnar spent on a previous project, swapping a Hayabusa inline-four into a GSX-R600 chassis.