For Sale: 1986 Mitsubishi Starion with a 4.8 L LSx V8

This 1986 Mitsubishi Starion ESi-R is for sale on eBay in Tulsa, Oklahoma with a buy-it-now price of $7,500. Under the hood sits a 4.8 L Vortec 4800 (LR4) V8 from a 2004 GMC Sierra truck. These engines from the factory make 270–285 hp (201–213 kW) and 285–295 lb-ft (386–400 N·m) however this unit has LS1 injectors and intake. The also features a GM four-speed automatic connected to the factory rear end with 3.54 gears. The car comes with some problems such as no AC, speedometer, or cruise control.

