Nissan S14 with a Twin-Turbo Porsche V8

Traian Buse is a professional drifter in Bucharest, Romania. He competed several years in a BMW E30 however in 2015 he started building a Nissan S14. Traian chose to power the coupe with a twin-turbo V8 however instead of using a LSx or VK56 he went with a 4.5 L V8 from a Porsche Cayenne. The engine produces 600 horsepower and 800+ Nm (589+ lb-ft) of torque from upgraded turbos.

Source: Traian Buse Drift Pilot FB page and @traianbusedrift