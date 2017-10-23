Nissan S14 with a Twin-Turbo Porsche V8

Traian Buse is a professional drifter in Bucharest, Romania. He competed several years in a BMW E30 however in 2015 he started building a Nissan S14. Traian chose to power the coupe with a twin-turbo V8 however instead of using a LSx or VK56 he went with a 4.5 L V8 from a Porsche Cayenne. The engine produces 600 horsepower and 800+ Nm (589+ lb-ft) of torque from upgraded turbos.
Source: Traian Buse Drift Pilot FB page and @traianbusedrift
3 Comments
Traian Buse
Nice article! Thx for mention us! Keep up with the good work!
swaptastic
Thank you. What transmission and rear end/diff are you using?
Wayne Thomas
THE perfect engine for a Porsche 968 or 928 swap for more power and keep it Porsche.