Ford Transit with a Turbo RB26/30

This unique Ford Transit Mk3 was built by Andrius Jonusas in London, UK. The engine is a turbocharged RB26/30 inline-six that produces 750 horsepower and 840 Nm (619.47 lb-ft) on 1.3 bar (18.8 psi) of boost. It features a RB30 block, forged pistons and rods, balanced crank, ported and polished RB26 head, Tomei camshafts, and HKS T04Z turbocharger. Behind the engine is a Exedy clutch, lightened flywheel, and Nissan R34 manual transmission connected to custom driveshaft and welded differential. See list of specifications below.

Full Specs:
Engine:

  • RB30 block with 1 mm oil restrictor
  • CP 87 mm forged pistons
  • ARP 2000 forged rods
  • Jeff Bull Engineering balanced crankshaft
  • ported/polished RB26 head
  • RB26 intake manifold with 6 throttle bodies
  • oil gallery oil drain to sump and bigger oil drain holes
  • Tomei 280 degree and 10.9 lift camshafts
  • Tomei shims
  • Tomei lifters
  • Tomei valve springs
  • Tomei valves bigger 1 mm
  • Tomei 1.8 head gasket
  • HKS camshaft pulleys
  • Dayco timing belt kit
  • ARP head bolts
  • bigger sump with oil baffle
  • ACL main and rod bearings
  • fluid damper
  • Link G4+ ECU

Output:

  • 750 hp
  • 840 Nm (619.47 lb-ft)

Fuel:

  • 1050 cc Sard injectors
  • GReddy fuel rail 2×1
  • EPMAN fuel regulator
  • Splitfire coils
  • aluminium 38 L fuel tank and 3 L fuel reservoir
  • 3x Bosch 044 fuel pumps

Turbo:

  • HKS T04Z turbocharger
  • HKS 60 mm wastegate
  • GReddy boost controller
  • EPMAN blowoff 50 mm

Exhaust:

  • custom exhaust manifold
  • 4″ exhaust

Cooling:

  • EWP150 water pump with ecu
  • aluminium radiator in the back
  • 2 fans on radiator
  • 2 fans in back doors
  • 3″ intercooler with 3″ pipes
  • 15 row oil cooler
  • Tomei oil pump
  • 6 pint Accusump with electric valve switch

Drivetrain:

  • Exedy balanced clutch
  • Tein carbon plate
  • Jeff Bull Engineering lightened balanced flywheel
  • clutch master cylinder from Jeep Samurai
  • Nissan R34 GTT transmission
  • custom driveshaft
  • strong rear axle with welded diff

Suspension:

  • electric power steering
  • 4 link rear axle
  • adjustable rear coilovers
  • front coilovers

Brakes:

  • Mercedes brake servo
  • new brake pipes with special cover
  • hydraulic handbrake

Interior:

  • FIA approved bucket seat
  • FIA 6 point harness
  • FIA approved roll cage
  • custom made front dash
  • plastic side windows
  • aluminium door cards
  • Sparco quick release steering wheel

Exterior:

  • big wheel fenders
  • easy remove front bumper bonnet and side door

Wheels:

  • 3.5 cm front and rear wheel spacers from standard transit to 114.3 x 5
  • alloy wheels and drag slicks

Source: eBay and Mk1Kieran

