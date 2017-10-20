Ford Transit with a Turbo RB26/30

This unique Ford Transit Mk3 was built by Andrius Jonusas in London, UK. The engine is a turbocharged RB26/30 inline-six that produces 750 horsepower and 840 Nm (619.47 lb-ft) on 1.3 bar (18.8 psi) of boost. It features a RB30 block, forged pistons and rods, balanced crank, ported and polished RB26 head, Tomei camshafts, and HKS T04Z turbocharger. Behind the engine is a Exedy clutch, lightened flywheel, and Nissan R34 manual transmission connected to custom driveshaft and welded differential. See list of specifications below.

Full Specs:

Engine:

RB30 block with 1 mm oil restrictor

CP 87 mm forged pistons

ARP 2000 forged rods

Jeff Bull Engineering balanced crankshaft

ported/polished RB26 head

RB26 intake manifold with 6 throttle bodies

oil gallery oil drain to sump and bigger oil drain holes

Tomei 280 degree and 10.9 lift camshafts

Tomei shims

Tomei lifters

Tomei valve springs

Tomei valves bigger 1 mm

Tomei 1.8 head gasket

HKS camshaft pulleys

Dayco timing belt kit

ARP head bolts

bigger sump with oil baffle

ACL main and rod bearings

fluid damper

Link G4+ ECU

Output:

750 hp

840 Nm (619.47 lb-ft)

Fuel:

1050 cc Sard injectors

GReddy fuel rail 2×1

EPMAN fuel regulator

Splitfire coils

aluminium 38 L fuel tank and 3 L fuel reservoir

3x Bosch 044 fuel pumps

Turbo:

HKS T04Z turbocharger

HKS 60 mm wastegate

GReddy boost controller

EPMAN blowoff 50 mm

Exhaust:

custom exhaust manifold

4″ exhaust

Cooling:

EWP150 water pump with ecu

aluminium radiator in the back

2 fans on radiator

2 fans in back doors

3″ intercooler with 3″ pipes

15 row oil cooler

Tomei oil pump

6 pint Accusump with electric valve switch

Drivetrain:

Exedy balanced clutch

Tein carbon plate

Jeff Bull Engineering lightened balanced flywheel

clutch master cylinder from Jeep Samurai

Nissan R34 GTT transmission

custom driveshaft

strong rear axle with welded diff

Suspension:

electric power steering

4 link rear axle

adjustable rear coilovers

front coilovers

Brakes:

Mercedes brake servo

new brake pipes with special cover

hydraulic handbrake

Interior:

FIA approved bucket seat

FIA 6 point harness

FIA approved roll cage

custom made front dash

plastic side windows

aluminium door cards

Sparco quick release steering wheel

Exterior:

big wheel fenders

easy remove front bumper bonnet and side door

Wheels:

3.5 cm front and rear wheel spacers from standard transit to 114.3 x 5

alloy wheels and drag slicks

Source: eBay and Mk1Kieran