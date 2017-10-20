Ford Transit with a Turbo RB26/30

This unique Ford Transit Mk3 was built by Andrius Jonusas in London, UK. The engine is a turbocharged RB26/30 inline-six that produces 750 horsepower and 840 Nm (619.47 lb-ft) on 1.3 bar (18.8 psi) of boost. It features a RB30 block, forged pistons and rods, balanced crank, ported and polished RB26 head, Tomei camshafts, and HKS T04Z turbocharger. Behind the engine is a Exedy clutch, lightened flywheel, and Nissan R34 manual transmission connected to custom driveshaft and welded differential. See list of specifications below.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- RB30 block with 1 mm oil restrictor
- CP 87 mm forged pistons
- ARP 2000 forged rods
- Jeff Bull Engineering balanced crankshaft
- ported/polished RB26 head
- RB26 intake manifold with 6 throttle bodies
- oil gallery oil drain to sump and bigger oil drain holes
- Tomei 280 degree and 10.9 lift camshafts
- Tomei shims
- Tomei lifters
- Tomei valve springs
- Tomei valves bigger 1 mm
- Tomei 1.8 head gasket
- HKS camshaft pulleys
- Dayco timing belt kit
- ARP head bolts
- bigger sump with oil baffle
- ACL main and rod bearings
- fluid damper
- Link G4+ ECU
Output:
- 750 hp
- 840 Nm (619.47 lb-ft)
Fuel:
- 1050 cc Sard injectors
- GReddy fuel rail 2×1
- EPMAN fuel regulator
- Splitfire coils
- aluminium 38 L fuel tank and 3 L fuel reservoir
- 3x Bosch 044 fuel pumps
Turbo:
- HKS T04Z turbocharger
- HKS 60 mm wastegate
- GReddy boost controller
- EPMAN blowoff 50 mm
Exhaust:
- custom exhaust manifold
- 4″ exhaust
Cooling:
- EWP150 water pump with ecu
- aluminium radiator in the back
- 2 fans on radiator
- 2 fans in back doors
- 3″ intercooler with 3″ pipes
- 15 row oil cooler
- Tomei oil pump
- 6 pint Accusump with electric valve switch
Drivetrain:
- Exedy balanced clutch
- Tein carbon plate
- Jeff Bull Engineering lightened balanced flywheel
- clutch master cylinder from Jeep Samurai
- Nissan R34 GTT transmission
- custom driveshaft
- strong rear axle with welded diff
Suspension:
- electric power steering
- 4 link rear axle
- adjustable rear coilovers
- front coilovers
Brakes:
- Mercedes brake servo
- new brake pipes with special cover
- hydraulic handbrake
Interior:
- FIA approved bucket seat
- FIA 6 point harness
- FIA approved roll cage
- custom made front dash
- plastic side windows
- aluminium door cards
- Sparco quick release steering wheel
Exterior:
- big wheel fenders
- easy remove front bumper bonnet and side door
Wheels:
- 3.5 cm front and rear wheel spacers from standard transit to 114.3 x 5
- alloy wheels and drag slicks
2 Comments
Jesse Davis
750 hp, and he runs a 15.8… ?
Something doesn’t add up here.
MOPARfan
You remember that it’s a heavy van with aerodynamic properties of a brick, right?