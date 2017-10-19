Toyota KE70 Panel Van with a Turbo Inline-Four

Brenton Lapworth is an Australian welder/fabricator whose “Smokovan” is a Toyota Corolla KE70 panel van upgraded in every way. Power comes from a built 2.7 L 3RZ-FE inline-four featuring Pauter rods, Arias pistons, Kelford camshafts, enlarged intake and exhaust valves, Plazmaman 76 mm throttle body, and dry sump system. It produces 540 horsepower and 626 Nm (461.65 lb-ft) of torque thanks to a GTX3582 turbocharger and Link G4+ Storm ECU. Behind the engine sits a custom adapter plate, 8″ twin-plate clutch, TR6060 manual transmission, custom drivesshaft, and Skyline rear end shimmed solid. Underneath is a full Nissan S15 suspension with Shockworks S15 coilovers, GKTech offset camber tops, Driftworks front knuckles, S15 rear subframe with GKTech gusset kit, and Nissan R33 disc brakes.

Source: @SavageFab via Kamikaze Drift